Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has admitted that he wants the feeling of scoring winners for the club every week.

The Dutch wide man is now the toast of the town in Leeds after scoring three times in his last three league games, with two of them turning out to be late winners against Liverpool and Bournemouth, respectively.

Summerville stabbed in from a few yards to end Leeds’ 21-year wait to get a win over Liverpool at Anfield towards the end of last month and then scored the winner that completed a remarkable comeback for the Whites against Bournemouth at the weekend.

He admitted that following the goal at Anfield he felt the urge to get used to the feeling of those kinds of moments regularly for Leeds.

The winger stressed that scoring the winner at Elland Road on Saturday is something he cannot describe in words as well.

Summerville told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “I thought, I want this feeling every week, for the club.

“Another beautiful moment has come on the top of that at our own Elland Road, it was indescribable.

“I believe very much in God and think that everything happens for a reason.

“Anfield, scoring there and also winning, that’s just a boyhood dream.”

It remains to be seen whether Jesse Marsch decides to rest Summerville for Leeds’ EFL Cup clash against Wolves on Wednesday night.