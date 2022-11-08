Everton loan star Moise Kean is not in line to depart Juventus in January and a meeting to determine his future will take place in March.

Kean is in the second and final year of his loan to Juventus, but things have not gone smoothly for the Everton contracted striker in Turin.

After a disappointing first season, this term too has found the Everton loan star shy in front of goal, netting just once all campaign long.

Juventus have an obligation to buy Kean from Everton at the end of his loan stint, but may not be keen to do so.

The Turin club could have looked to find a solution in January, but he will remain at the club, according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.com.

It is claimed there will be a meeting between Kean’s agents and Juventus to discuss his situation in March.

Kean is currently injured and has been used sparingly in Serie A, making just four starts, while he has also not made much impact in the Champions League.

The Everton striker is a product of the academy at Juventus and it remains to be seen if he will indeed join the Turin club on a permanent basis.