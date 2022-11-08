Liverpool are keen on Lens star Seko Fofana and are monitoring his performances, it has been claimed in France.

Fofana has been at Lens since the summer of 2020, but had his best season last term when he made the Ligue 1 Team of the Year.

He caught the eye with his impressive performances in midfield, playing almost every minute for Lens in the league, and scoring eight goals.

Liverpool have come in for criticism this season for their deficiencies in midfield, while also battling with injuries in that department.

The Reds signed Arthur Melo loan from Juventus to add to their midfield on deadline day in summer, but he has not made an appearance for them.

Now, Liverpool have turned to Ligue 1 with Fofana, according to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi, and have added him to their list of midfield transfer targets.

The Reds are keeping a close eye on Fofana as they mull a swoop.

Fofana has a contract until the summer of 2025 with Lens and it remains to be seen if Liverpool pursue him in January.

The midfielder started the season registering two goals and the same number of assists in his first four league games, though he has still to make a goal contribution after an injury towards the end of August.