Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has claimed that he is as good as Mohamed Salah and the only difference is that he did not get the chance to play for a big club such as Liverpool.

Salah has scored 170 times in 274 appearances for Liverpool and has played a major part in the club winning the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup in the last few years.

He is considered one of the best foreign imports to the Premier League and is likely to be considered a Liverpool legend by the end of his career.

However, Aboubakar is not impressed with the Egyptian’s achievements and revealed that he does not believe Salah is anything special.

He feels the attacker does not do much more than score goals and also does not have the all-round game that Kylian Mbappe has.

The Cameroon international feels he could have done what Salah did if he got the opportunity to play for a big club in Europe.

He was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet En Son Haber: “I was never impressed by Mohamed Salah.

“I say that frankly because I am an honest person and I have my own perspective own things.

“If I has been impressed, I would have said that.

“People may disagree with my opinion but I can do what he did.

“He is a good player, scores lots of goals but doesn’t produce much in a game.

“Of course, Salah is doing well in the Premier League because he’s been there for years but not at Kylian Mbappe’s level.

“I repeat, this is my opinion and I don’t care if people don’t like my opinion.

“I can do what Salah did.

“I just haven’t had the chance to play for a top club in Europe.”

Aboubakar currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and has 33 goals in 88 appearances for Cameroon.