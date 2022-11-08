Tam McManus believes that Rangers presently lack any players that could be sold for a decent amount of money in the upcoming January transfer window.

Rangers are presently seven points behind rivals and defending champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table after a loss to St. Johnstone at the weekend.

Winger Ryan Kent and centre-forward Alfredo Morelos are being linked with a sale to raise funds to strengthen the squad in January.

McManus believes that the Rangers fanbase want to see the backs of Kent and Morelos given their performances so far in the current campaign and they are the only ones believed to be capable of fetching a double-figure sum in January.

The former forward also noted that summer arrival Antonio Colak has been the only one regularly hitting the back of the net for the Gers in the ongoing season.

McManus believes that at present, Rangers lack a good number of players that they can move on for decent sums of money.

“I don’t think they would get any flak for that from the Rangers supporters”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer when quizzed about the reaction of the Gers fanbase to potentially putting Kent and Morelos up for sale.

“The Rangers supporters would be quite happy to see the back of them. I’ve been talking to quite a few, actually, and they don’t want Rangers to offer them a new deal.

“They would rather cut their losses and get some money for them in the January window because neither of them have been good enough this season.”

Kent has scored only once all season with Morelos scoring a total of three goals so far.

“I think Ryan Kent scored one goal in the calendar year; for Rangers in an attacking sense, is really poor.

“I think Morelos is completely out of shape”, McManus added.

“Colak’s the one that’s going to carry the flag and scored goals for them but the rest of them? They’re completely reliant on him.

“I don’t think that Rangers have got any players that they can sell for proper money.”

Rangers play host to Hearts on Wednesday and travel to St. Mirren at the weekend in their final fixtures before the World Cup break.