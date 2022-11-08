Tam McManus has suggested sacking manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst might not be the best financial option available to Rangers presently, with the club needing to strengthen in January.

Van Bronckhorst is under contract with the Gers until the summer of 2025 following his side’s heroics in the Europa League during the 2021/22 season.

This term however he is under pressure after Rangers exited the Champions League with the worst group stage record in the history of the competition and also lie seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

McManus is aware that Van Bronckhorst did a good job at Feyenoord, winning the Eredivisie with the Rotterdam outfit, and believes the length of his contract makes it difficult for the Rangers’ board to bring in someone else.

Given that situation, McManus noted that in all probability, Rangers will carry on until the World Cup break and try to strengthen during the January transfer window in a bid to save their season, rather than using cash to pay Van Bronckhorst off.

“I think they offered him [Van Bronckhorst] a big contract, he did a good job at Feyenoord and obviously brought in a few staff”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“So, that’s a big outlay for Rangers to get them out and bring a new management team in.

“I think they might limp on until the World Cup break and try to strengthen during that window.”

Rangers play host to Hearts in their final fixture at Ibrox before the World Cup break and travel to St. Mirren at the weekend, two games which could be key to Van Bronckhorst’s future.