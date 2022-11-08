Tam McManus has ruled out any chance of currently out-of-work bosses Sean Dyche and Ralph Hasenhuttl taking over as Rangers manager in the event current Gers’ boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst gets the sack.

Rangers currently sit seven points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table and also exited the Champions League at the group stage, famously with the worst record in the competition’s history.

With a number of candidates being named as potential successors to Van Bronckhorst, it remains to be seen how long the Dutch tactician continues to occupy the hot seat at Ibrox.

McManus believes that it will be financially a difficult ask of Rangers to sack Van Bronckhorst at present, with it likely that they might try and see out the season with the former Feyenoord boss.

Former Burnley manager Dyche and recently sacked Southampton boss Hasenhuttl have been mentioned as possible successors to Van Bronckhorst but McManus is of the opinion they are more likely to get other jobs in England.

McManus also noted that Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale, another name mentioned in that context, would want to see out the season with the London club and perhaps make a play for promotion to the Premier League.

“I don’t think they can afford to get him [Van Bronckhorst] out and his staff and I think they’ll limp on and see it out until January, strengthen again in that window and go on a run until the end of the season because there’s no one else out there”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“I’ve seen Sean Dyche get mentioned and even [Ralph] Hasenhuttl. These guys are not getting near Rangers.

“They’re going to get another job in England in the Premier League or the top end of the Championship.

“I think, maybe get [Michael] Beale at the end of the season.

“I think he’ll want to stay at QPR, get them promoted or to the playoffs.

“I don’t see Beale coming now.”

Rangers play Hearts at Ibrox on Wednesday and then travel to St. Mirren at the weekend in their final fixture before the World Cup break.