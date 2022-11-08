Sweden coach Janne Andersson has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur have refused to release Dejan Kulusevski for the national team and hit out at FIFA regulations.

The Scandinavian country have not qualified for the World Cup, but they are scheduled to play friendlies against Mexico and Algeria later this month, as Andersson looks to keep his squad sharp.

Kulusevski, who returned from injury against Liverpool at the weekend, was also named in the Sweden squad for the friendlies.

But given he just returned from a lengthy layoff, Spurs decided against releasing him for the national team and Andersson is powerless.

He is not pleased that FIFA can allow clubs to not release players for scheduled friendlies on top of the pain of Sweden not qualifying for the World Cup.

Andersson was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Aftonbladet: “Dejan came back quite early this weekend. I was surprised.

“In consultation with the club, they feel he should have continued rehab. He is not finished [with it], he jumped in for a while on Sunday.”

The Sweden coach added on FIFA rules: “FIFA regulations are extremely strange.

“Missing the World Cup is not punishment enough, in addition, the clubs can say no to releasing players to us who won’t go to the World Cup.”

Tottenham have successfully pushed to keep Kulusevski with the squad even after the season goes on a break after next weekend.

Antonio Conte wants a fit and ready squad for the latter half of the season as Spurs look to finish in the top four again.