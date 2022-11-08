Former Southampton striker Charlie Austin has claimed that Ralph Hasenhuttl made everything about himself and was quick to blame the team when things went wrong.

With the Saints languishing in the relegation zone after just three wins in their opening 14 league games, the club decided to sack the Austrian on Monday.

Hasenhuttl had been under pressure since last season but the club eventually acted after another bad start to the campaign and are now looking to bring in a new manager.

Austin played under Hasenhuttl when he was at Southampton and indicated that the Austrian suffered from a personality cult.

He blamed the team and the players when things were going wrong, but he was quick to hog all the credit and limelight when they were doing well.

The former Saint also believes that the Austrian did not help his cause by being defeatist and negative towards the end of his reign.

Austin said on talkSPORT: “It was all about him.

“The thing I found was that he was quick to throw the team under the bus when they were doing poorly.

“But when it was going great, it was all about him.

“I don’t think as a manager you can ever say [when asked] do you see yourself getting out of this blip and he said, no, not at the moment.

“Don’t think any manager can come out and say that as you need to galvanise your team somehow.

“Even if you don’t believe, you need to get it out there that yes I think we can turn this around quite quickly.”

Southampton are believed to be closing in on appointing Nathan Jones as their new manager this week.