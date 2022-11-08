Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega believes that Spurs are worried about the possibility that manager Antonio Conte might get offers from other sides.

Conte joined Tottenham in November 2021 and managed to guide them to the Champions League group stages at the expense of north London rivals Arsenal at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Italian also managed to get Spurs to successfully navigate the group stage to set up a clash with AC Milan in the last 16 of the current edition of the Champions League.

Out of contract in the summer of 2023, Conte has yet to agree new terms that will keep him at Tottenham for the foreseeable future.

Vega believes that Spurs will be worried in case Conte gets an offer from another team that might make him evaluate his current situation.

According to Vega, Conte would then have an alternative to staying at Tottenham and achieving something of note, with Spurs intent on giving him no such choice.

“Tottenham’s fear is that if he has an offer from another team, he has to think about his career, or about staying and doing something incredible, which nobody has done for years”, Vega told Italian outlet SerieANews.com.

“But we are not talking about two to three years, but almost 20 years without winning something.”

Spurs lost at home to Liverpool at the weekend to relinquish their hold on third place in the Premier League table and will play Nottingham Forest away in the EFL Cup and Leeds United at home in their final fixtures before the World Cup break.