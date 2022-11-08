Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega believes it to be of the utmost urgency that Spurs back Antonio Conte so that he can make something spectacular happen in north London.

Conte has overseen Tottenham from November 2021 and managed to inspire an uptick in form that saw Spurs qualify for the group stage of the Champions League ahead of north London rivals Arsenal at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Italian tactician also got them through to the first knockout round of the current edition of the Champions League, with AC Milan their next opponents.

Vega noted that Conte has done well at Tottenham so far, especially given that the trend at Spurs before his arrival was not to make heavy-duty signings.

The former Switzerland international pointed out that though Tottenham are doing well in terms of their points tally, their game leaves a lot to be desired.

Vega also made it clear that if Conte is to achieve something of note at Spurs, then the Italian must be backed in the transfer market by adding better players to the squad.

“I think Antonio Conte has done well so far, at the beginning he didn’t have the ones he has now”, Vega told Italian outlet SerieANews.com.

“He took three to four players, qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League and it is a great result for a Tottenham [team] that, before Conte, two to three years ago, did not take great players.

“For a Premier League team, it’s incredible not to do that.

“Conte’s difficulty from the beginning was to do those things with that team.

“So far, he has done well, qualifying for the Champions League.

“This season he is doing well in terms of points, but not in the game.

“Spurs’ game doesn’t convince me.

“They need more strong players and if they buy who Conte wants them to buy, he can do great things.”

Spurs are presently placed fourth in the Premier League, behind high-flying Newcastle United, after losing their second home game in succession to Liverpool at the weekend.