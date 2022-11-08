Rangers captain James Tavernier has insisted that his team cannot concede the title to rivals Celtic at this stage of the season and is certain that the Gers will improve in the second half of the campaign.

The Scottish giants fell seven points behind Celtic in the title race on Sunday when they lost 2-1 at St. Johnstone.

Celtic’s terrific form and Rangers’ lacklustre performances for several weeks have led to suggestions that the title race for the Scottish Premiership could be over even before the World Cup break.

However, Tavernier stressed that the Rangers players cannot afford to think along those lines just yet and feels it would be criminal to give up on winning the league at this stage of the season.

Rangers have several players sidelined due to injury and the club captain believes they should improve once those return to the team in the latter half of the campaign.

The Rangers skipper said in a press conference: “There are still a lot of games to go, it would be criminal for us as a team to think it is all over.

“We know we will improve and after the break will have fresh bodies return from injury.

“It is down to us as a team to improve the finer details and finish teams off.”

Rangers will look to collect the maximum six points from their last two games against Hearts and St. Mirren before the break.