Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega believes Antonio Conte’s honeymoon at Spurs is now over following their EFL Cup exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Conte selected a strong side to lock horns with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground as he eyed progressing to the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

However, Spurs turned in a poor display on the night and went down to a 2-0 defeat to crash out of the competition.

With another route to silverware now closed off for Tottenham, Vega joked his 1999 League Cup winners’ medal is growing in value.

He wrote on Twitter: “My 99’league cup win for Spurs at Wembley it’s getting more and more valuable and a rare “commodity”!”

The former Tottenham man also feels that the defeat at Forest means Conte’s honeymoon as Spurs boss is now over.

“I think the honeymoon period for Conte is over!”, Vega added.

Tottenham have now lost back to back games and have one final match before the World Cup break, with Leeds United due to visit north London this coming weekend.