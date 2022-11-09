Bayern Munich are circumspect about whether Harry Kane would suit their style if they manage to sign him from Tottenham Hotspur next summer.

Kane will have a year left on his contract with Tottenham at the end of the season and the German champions are keen to take him to Bavaria.

He is their top forward target for next summer and they have already been in contact with the forward’s camp over a potential move.

The England captain is their dream signing and they believe he could be the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left earlier this year.

But according to German magazine Sport Bild, not everyone at Bayern Munich is completely sold on the idea of getting Kane.

There are dissenting voices inside the club who believe the striker might not suit their style of football.

He has continued to remain their top target but for the moment, the club are not completely buying into the idea of signing him.

Tottenham are desperate not to lose their marquee forward and are keen to offer him a new contract as soon as possible.

However, Kane appears to be willing to wait and see how the season works out before considering signing a new deal with the north London club.