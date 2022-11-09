Fixture: Liverpool vs Derby County

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked his team and substitutes to take on Derby County in the EFL Cup this evening.

League One outfit Derby arrive at Anfield as big underdogs in the third round tie and will be looking to spring a shock on Liverpool.

Derby are unbeaten in their last four games and played out a 2-2 draw with Torquay United in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Liverpool last met Derby in 2016, beating the Rams 3-0 at Pride Park in the EFL Cup.

Caoimhin Kelleher is between the sticks for Liverpool this evening, while in defence Klopp plays Calvin Ramsay, Nathaniel Phillips, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas as a back four.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Stefan Bajcetic, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Bobby Clark, while Melkamu Frauendorf, Fabio Carvalho and Layton Stewart lead the attacking threat.

Klopp has options to shake things up if needed and could turn to Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott, who are amongst the substitutes.

Liverpool Team vs Derby County

Kelleher, Ramsay, Phillips, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Clark, Frauendorf, Carvalho, Stewart

Substitutes: Adrian, Davies, Firmino, Elliott, Nunez, Doak, Cain, Quansah, Chambers