Stevenage manager Steve Evans believes Charlton Athletic will need to tell a tale to their fans as they should have been knocked out of the EFL Cup at Broadhall Way.

Charlton managed to beat Stevenage on penalties to reach the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, leaving Evans’ men disappointed.

Stevenage dominated Charlton and had more than double the visitors’ goal attempts but it was the away side who were celebrating at the end of the night.

Evans stressed that no matter what Charlton are feeling at the moment they know that they were completely outplayed by his side and they should not be reaching the next round of the EFL Cup, meaning they will have to spin a yarn to their fans.

However, he did concede if the shoe was on the other foot he would not have cared as long as his side managed to seal progress in the cup competition.

The Stevenage manager told reporters after the game: “Charlton are a really good football club, good manager and good players.

“But they will know, if they are being honest to themselves, other than the fact that they have to spin a yarn to their supporters, they will know they were outplayed, outthought and outworked and they should be out of the cup tie.

“But in saying that, I have been there when I have been the second-best side on the pitch and come through with a win.

“You don’t really care, you just say we have gone through in the cup and we wish them well, they are good people.”

Charlton almost had three-quarters of the possession but were regularly opened up by Stevenage throughout the night.