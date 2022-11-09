Manchester United-linked attacker Joao Felix has told Jorge Mendes to find a way to get him out of Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in France.

The 22-year-old forward has been feeling frustrated at Atletico Madrid due to his lack of regular minutes and Diego Simeone’s defensive style of football.

He has scored just three times this season and has started just five of Atletico Madrid’s 13 La Liga games.

Atletico Madrid signed him for €120m but the club are now claimed to be prepared to let him go for a suitable offer in January.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Felix is also keen to move on and has told his agent to find a new club for him.

The 22-year-old is no longer keen to continue at Atletico Madrid and play under Simeone due to his style of football.

Felix is still highly-rated in Europe and big clubs are expected to try and sign him if he becomes available in January.

Manchester United are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on the forward for a while.

With Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly expected to leave in January, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils try to sign his compatriot as his replacement.