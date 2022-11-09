Bayer Leverkusen officials will be in London at the end of the week to enquire about the prospect of signing West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal in January.

The 30-year-old right-back has lost his place in the starting eleven over the last few weeks with David Moyes now preferring Thilo Kehrer.

The defender is no longer a certainty in the team and that has now led to speculation over his long-term future with the Hammers.

Leverkusen are seriously interested in him and are considering taking him to Germany in the winter window.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, a delegation from Leverkusen will fly out to England at the end of the week to hold talks with West Ham.

The German club’s officials will land in the English capital and probe the potential signing of Coufal in the rapidly approaching January window.

They are keen to know what kind of deal would tempt West Ham into letting the right-back go.

However, it remains to be seen whether David Moyes is ready to part ways with Coufal in the middle of the season.