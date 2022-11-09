Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has named his starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Wolves in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The American tactician heads to Molineux with a spring in his step after guiding Leeds to wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth to ease the pressure on him.

Marsch can give his job security another boost tonight by guiding Leeds through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup and the Whites face a Wolves outfit who have struggled this season.

Leeds are still without winger Luis Sinisterra, who will return following the World Cup.

Marsch, who hands fringe players chances, picks Joel Robles in goal tonight, while at the back he goes with Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Leo Hjelde and Junior Firpo as a back four.

Midfield sees Leeds deploy Darko Gybai and Mateusz Klich, while Jack Harrison, Sonny Perkins and Joe Gelhardt support Mateo Joseph.

If Marsch needs to make changes he has options on the bench, including Willy Gnonto and Sam Greenwood.

Leeds United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Robles, Ayling, Llorente, Hjelde, Firpo, Gyabi, Klich, Harrison, Perkins, Gelhardt, Joseph

Substitutes: Klaesson, Miller, Debayo, Snowdon, Moore, Allen, McCalmont, Greenwood, Gnonto