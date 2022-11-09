Fixture: Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Newcastle United have revealed their team to play host to Crystal Palace in an EFL Cup third round tie at St James’ Park this evening.

The Magpies are flying in the Premier League and boss Eddie Howe will also be keen to see his men make progress in the domestic cup competitions, starting with the EFL Cup.

Visitors Crystal Palace head to St James’ Park on the back of two league wins in a row and they played out a 0-0 draw with Newcastle on their last trip to the north east.

Newcastle are unbeaten at home so far this season and have won their last three on the spin at the ground.

This evening, Howe selects Nick Pope in goal, while Javier Manqullio and Matt Targett operate as the full-backs, with Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles in the centre.

In midfield, Newcastle start with Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, while Elliot Anderson and Allan Saint-Maximin support Chris Wood.

If Newcastle need to make changes then they have options on the bench, including Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United Team vs Crystal Palace

Pope, Manquillo, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Substitutes: Karius, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Lewis, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes