Ally McCoist has insisted that Frank Lampard has every right to feel let down by the Everton team he selected against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Everton crashed out of the EFL Cup in the third round after they lost to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Lampard made a few changes with players such as Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane getting an opportunity to start the game.

Some Everton fans criticised the manager after the game for making too many changes, but McCoist insisted that there was enough quality on the pitch for them to get a result at Bournemouth.

He insisted that Lampard is well within his rights to feel disappointed as some of the players must have been demanding an opportunity to play and they flattered to deceive when the manager gave them that chance.

McCoist said on talkSPORT: “That team should be good enough.

“He has made the changes but that team should be doing a lot better I feel, so I think he is absolutely right to feel let down by the players.

“I can guarantee there were players chatting at his door saying, ‘I deserve a chance, let me get a chance’.

“He gave them that last night and that’s what happened.”

Lampard is expected to go back to his preferred starting eleven when Everton take on Bournemouth again on Saturday, but this time in the Premier League.