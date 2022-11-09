Fixture: West Ham United vs Blackburn Rovers

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

David Moyes has picked his West Ham United team to welcome Championship side Blackburn Rovers to the London Stadium in the EFL Cup this evening.

Moyes has seen his Hammers outfit struggle for consistency this term and pressure has built on him.

He is continuing to be backed by the club and will be looking for West Ham to make progress to the fourth round of the EFL Cup by winning tonight.

The two sides last met in the FA Cup in 2016, with West Ham running out 5-1 winners at Ewood Park.

Alphonse Areola is in goal for West Ham tonight, while at the back Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Ben Johnson, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Emerson Palmieri.

Midfield sees the Hammers field Manuel Lanzini and Conor Coventry, while Flynn Downes and Pablo Fornals support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes wants to make changes then he has options on the bench to call for, including Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham United Team vs Blackburn Rovers

Areola, Coufal, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Lanzini, Coventry, Downes, Antonio, Fornals

Substitutes: Randolph, Hegyi, Dawson, Zouma, Soucek, Benrahma, Bowen, Scamacca, Cresswell