Derby County star Korey Smith has admitted that he wants to prove a point to his son by helping the Rams beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Liverpool take on Derby in the third round of the EFL Cup tonight, with the Rams underdogs going into the clash at Anfield.

The Reds are also the defending champions of the competition and have not lost to a League One side since the 2012/13 season, when they were defeated in the FA Cup by Oldham Athletic in the fourth round.

One of Smith’s sons also does not rate Derby’s chances highly, and thus the Rams star is more motivated to get a win against Liverpool to prove his son wrong.

Smith is looking forward to playing at Anfield, and hopes that Derby can put in a good performance which gives them the maximum chance of pulling off the upset.

Speaking to Rams TV ahead of the Liverpool clash, Smith said: “I’ve got two little boys and they are very excited.

“One of them said this morning on the way to school: ‘I’m not sure you’ll be able to beat Liverpool but you can try your best.’

“So now if we get that win I can say ‘what did you say son?’

“It’s a dream to play in these stadiums and play one of the best teams in the world.

“I’ve had tough times and injuries so I know how special every moment like this can be.

“Hopefully we can go there, put on a good performance and you never know what can happen.”

Smith was part of the Oldham team when they again faced Liverpool in the 2013/14 season in the FA Cup, but that time Liverpool were able to get the win and the Reds will be hoping for a similar result today.