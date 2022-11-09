Leeds United are firmly interested in a deal to bring Austin FC striker Sebastian Driussi to Elland Road in January, but face competition from teams in Germany.

The Whites were a busy side on deadline day in the summer, as they pushed for a striker, but missed out on key targets.

The Yorkshire outfit reached a dead end with their two top transfer targets, Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven and Marseille’s Bamba Dieng.

After failing to sign their priority final-third option, Leeds signed 19-year-old Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto from FC Zurich.

Jesse Marsch is looking to further strengthen the attacking department, and Leeds United are interested in signing Argentine Driussi, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

The 26-year-old striker joined Major League Soccer outfit Austin FC in the summer of 2021 from Zenit St Petersburg.

This season, Driussi scored 25 goals while laying on five assists in 37 games for the American side.

Leeds might face competition for his signature as two German clubs have probed a deal for him, however it is claimed they are chasing him with less intensity than the Whites.