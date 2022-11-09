Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is of the view that Jurgen Klopp’s side need to add new players in January to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League.

Last season, Liverpool lost 1-0 in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, despite dominating the game, and have failed to win against the Spanish giants in their last seven encounters.

Klopp’s side will again lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the Champions League in the new year, but Liverpool’s form in the ongoing campaign has raised doubts about their chances of triumphing over the Spanish champions.

Nicol is of the opinion that Real Madrid are one of the best teams in Europe and believes that the Reds are performing nowhere near the level of the Spanish outfit this season.

The former Reds defender stressed that he sees very little chance of Liverpool winning against Real Madrid unless Klopp’s side sign new players in the winter transfer window and re-energise the team.

“Unless they sign a couple of players in the next window and revitalise the whole group, it is fairly difficult to put any money on Liverpool knocking Real Madrid out”, Nicol said on ESPN.

“It is hard to argue that Real Madrid are not the best team in Europe right now.

“You certainly can not look at Liverpool and think they are anywhere close to that.

“So right now, it is not great, but there is a lot of time to go.”

Liverpool will have the World Cup break to regroup and Klopp will aim to work with those players who do not head to the tournament, as well as mull new signings in January.