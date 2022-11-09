Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson believes he has done enough this season, when fit, to sneak into England’s World Cup squad.

England manager Gareth Southgate has likely finalised his squad for Qatar and is set to make the announcement on Thursday.

Wilson, who has four caps for England, has not played for the national team since 2019 but his form this season has led to a clamour to get him into the World Cup squad.

He has six goals in ten Premier League appearances and many believe England need a goalscorer of his ilk in the squad.

The forward claimed that he has had no contact with Southgate and he is just prepared to wait for that call from the England manager.

He believes that he could not have done anything more to get back into the England set-up and is hopeful that it is considered good enough by Southgate.

Wilson told the Daily Telegraph: “I’ve not had any contact with Gareth, but I don’t think that is unusual.

“When I got my first call up back in 2019 there was no contact either so I’m not worried about that.

“It’s the way he has always done it.

“I’ll just wait, bide my time and keep everything crossed.

“I don’t think I could have done any more.

“It’s six goals in 10 games, with two or three assists.

“I’ve tried to give everything to the cause, everything I can.

“Hopefully my best is good enough.”

England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and reached the final of the last European Championship as well.