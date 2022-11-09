Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has expressed his delight at the pace and energy Wilfried Gnonto has brought to the Whites team.

Gnonto was a last-minute signing for Leeds last summer after they failed to land their top attacking targets towards the end of the window.

The teenager had already made his debut for Italy before he moved to Leeds, but Jesse Marsch felt that he would need some time before he could get some minutes in the first team.

But the Leeds boss changed his tune on Gnonto soon after watching him in training and the 18-year-old made an impact from the bench in their last two wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth, respectively.

Matteo insisted that the teenager has brought something infectious into the team that he has not seen in a while.

He believes the pace, energy and passion Gnonto has added to the Leeds side has been nice to see.

The former White said on LUTV: “It was great seeing Gnonto.

“He definitely brought something to the table that I haven’t seen for a while.

“The energy, the passion and obviously a lot of pace as well.”

It remains to be seen whether Gnonto starts when Leeds take on Wolves in the third round of the EFL Cup tonight.