Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is still not certain to get fit to play in France’s first group game in the World Cup.

The 29-year-old centre-back left the pitch in tears against Chelsea after suffering a hamstring injury with suggestions that his World Cup dream could be over.

However, the injury was not as serious as previously feared and there was a good chance that the defender would be fit for the tournament.

He has been named in the France squad, but his fitness is in doubt.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the centre-back is still not certain to regain fitness to become available for France in their opening group game against Australia on 22nd November.

France coach Didier Deschamps previously said that he would not select any player who would not be fit for the first group game.

The defending champions are already missing key players such as N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba and Varane is Deschamps’ vice-captain.

He is aware that the defender could be able to return to training with the squad next week.

And Deschamps will hope there are no setbacks for Varane in his recovery.