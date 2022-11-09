Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their side and substitutes for this evening’s meeting with Nottingham Forest.

Spurs head to the City Ground for the EFL Cup third round clash looking to progress in the competition, with Antonio Conte keen to deliver silverware for the club.

Conte saw his men go down to defeat against Liverpool at the weekend and will be keen to see them return to winning ways tonight.

Spurs have already played Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this term and ran out 2-0 winners in August.

For tonight’s game, Conte goes with Fraser Forster in goal, while Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet are the back three. Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon operate as wing-backs.

Further up the pitch the Italian tactician starts Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma, while Ivan Perisic supports Harry Kane.

If Conte needs to shake things up he has options on the bench he can call for, including Richarlison and Bryan Gil.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Nottingham Forest

Forster, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet, Sessegnon, Skipp, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kane

Substitutes: Lloris, Tanganga, Emerson, Spence, Bentancur, Sarr, Gil, Kulusevski, Richarlison