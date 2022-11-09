Former Rangers star Richard Foster is of the view that the Gers should not sack Giovanni van Bronckhorst because it would mean going back to point zero, when the Dutch manager himself came in.

The high of reaching the Europa League final last season has been diminished at Rangers by a disastrous Champions League campaign and uneven form in the league this time out.

Last weekend’s defeat at St Johnstone has left Rangers seven points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and there have been calls to sack Van Bronckhorst.

Foster however is not of that opinion as he thinks getting a new manager, however great, will not suddenly make the seven-point difference disappear.

Further, Foster thinks that sacking Van Bronckhorst now would mean resetting back to a season ago when the Dutchman himself came in and had to rebuild.

“I don’t think anyone else could catch Celtic on current form”, Foster wrote in his BBC column.

“You could bring in Sir Alex Ferguson and he’s not going to instantly turn around seven points.

“So why not just give Van Bronckhorst time to rebuild?

“He deserves the right to put it right.

“Changing now would just mean starting again, like Van Bronckhorst had to do a year ago, where the whole process goes back to stage one.

“That doesn’t help Rangers.”

Rangers are still in three competitions, the league, the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup, and Van Bronckhorst will be looking to improve their form and ensure he is back in the good graces of the Ibrox faithful.