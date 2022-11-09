Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has insisted that attacker Leon Dajaku needs to have more confidence in his play, especially given the talent he puts on display on the training pitch.

Dajaku moved permanently to Sunderland in the summer but has struggled for game-time this season, even having to settle for playing with the Under-21s.

He has only started two games in the Championship this season and has no goals or assists for the first team so far.

Mowbray thinks that Dajaku needs to believe in himself more and show off his right foot, which the manager believes is an untapped gold mine.

The Sunderland boss is also unsure whether the German youth international wants to play as a striker, but Mowbray stressed the Black Cats have many options in the wide areas which would limit Dajaku’s opportunities there.

“He needs to believe in himself”, Mowbray was quoted as saying about Dajaku by Chronicle Live.

“He has got a rocket in his right foot which he doesn’t show anybody enough – I watch him in training and he can take the net off the goals with the power in his right foot, and yet have you ever seen it?

“I keep saying ‘when you get on your right foot, shoot!’ I see it in training and it’s amazing.

“If anything, he tries a bit too hard.

“And is he a central striker? Does he want to play wide?

“He’s got some competition if he wants to play wide in this team.

“The opportunity was there to play him centre-forward but I’m not sure he is comfortable with his back to goal, he needs the ball in front of him chasing onto it.”

Dajaku did score four goals last season for Sunderland in League One, but has been unable to get on the scoresheet this time out yet.