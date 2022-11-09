Former Rangers star Richard Foster has blasted Gers loanee Malik Tillman for the way he walks about on the pitch sometimes.

Tillman came from Bayern Munich on loan this summer and has played 21 times so far for Rangers this season, contributing with three goals and the same number of assists.

Rangers lost midfield star Joe Aribo to Southampton last summer and Tillman was their only recruit in the middle of the park.

Foster thinks that Rangers have not adequately replaced Calvin Bassey or Aribo, with the latter’s absence particularly being felt by the ex-Gers man.

He especially does not think Tillman has covered himself in glory, finding fault with the youngster for looking uninterested and walking about the pitch at moments, though he is aware that the American star is still young.

“There have been no replacements for Joe Aribo or Calvin Bassey”, Foster wrote in his BBC column.

“Bassey came on to a game in the Europa League run, but Aribo is the huge miss.

“He’s the one who would find a pass, a cross, create a bit of magic when Rangers needed it.

“Malik Tillman has come in but there are moments when he’s just walking about the pitch.

“That’s not acceptable.

“I’m not blaming it all on him, of course, he’s just a young kid.

“But I don’t see how the last window will offer encouragement for the next one, despite the odd exception.”

Rangers have the option to buy Tillman at the end of his loan spell, after the season ends, and it remains to seen if they exercise it.