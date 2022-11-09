South Korea have accepted that Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-Min Son may not be ready to play against Uruguay at the World Cup, but feel he could face Portugal, according to Korean journalist Steve Han.

The South Korea international picked up an eye injury during Tottenham’s Champions League clash against Marseille last week.

He needed to undergo surgery due to a fracture around his left eye and has not featured for Tottenham since.

There have been worries about Son missing the World Cup, but he is set to go with South Korea and the country have an expectation of when he might be back.

South Korea are due to face Uruguay on 24th November in their opening group game and the Koreans accept that Son may well not play.

They then take on Ghana and South Korea may once again be without the Spurs man.

However, they are hopeful that he can be in a position to start in their final group stage game against Portugal.

Son is a key man for South Korea and they are desperate to have the striker involved as soon as possible, as they look to make an impact at the World Cup in Qatar.