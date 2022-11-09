Stevenage manager Steve Evans has insisted that Charlton Athletic were not in the game until the final ten minutes and is clear that his side were the better team despite getting knocked out of the EFL Cup.

Luke Norris gave Stevenage the lead in the EFL Cup third-round clash and the hosts dominated Charlton for the rest of the game before the away side equalised in the 87th minute.

Charlton ultimately made it through to the fourth round after winning the game on penalties.

However, Evans insisted that the scoreline was unfair as his side were the much more dominant team and outclassed Charlton, who only came into the game in the final minutes.

But he conceded that Stevenage were punished for not converting the chances they created and it ultimately proved costly as their EFL Cup campaign ended in the third round.

Evans told reporters after the game: “I never got the feeling that they were in the cup tie until the last ten minutes.

“We outplayed them, outpassed them, outthought them, outworked them, we were the much better team, we should have been up three or four.

“If you don’t take chances then there is always a chance as it’s a delicate scoreline when there is only one goal in it.”

Stevenage are second in League Two and are fighting hard to get promoted by the end of the season under the former Leeds United boss.