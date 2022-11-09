West Ham United are keeping tabs on Newcastle United target Manu Kone through their scouts with Borussia Monchengladbach prepared to sell him at the end of the ongoing season.

Kone was on Newcastle’s radar last summer but Gladbach rejected a €35m offer from the Magpies and kept hold of him for at least one more campaign.

The 21-year-old has continued to impress and is only expected to attract the prying eyes of more clubs over the course of the season.

He is claimed to be emerging as one of the top targets for West Ham for next season as part of their recruitment plans.

And according to the German magazine Sport Bild, West Ham scouts have already watched him several times this season in person to assess his development.

He is a key target for the club and West Ham are drawing up plans to sign him at the end of the season.

And they are expected to find a willing buyer in Gladbach as the German club have made the decision to sell him.

They have taken the call to cash in on Kone and are ready to listen to offers for him next summer.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to revive their interest in the midfielder and compete with West Ham for his signature.