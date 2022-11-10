Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that the Blades brought in Ciaran Clark on loan from Newcastle United for his vast experience of the game.

This season, Clarke signed a season-long loan deal with promotion hopefuls Sheffield United after falling down the pecking order at Eddie Howe’s side.

Clarke suffered a hamstring injury early in August that sidelined him for three months, and the player returned in the Blades’ game against Bristol City on 1st November.

Heckingbottom praised the 32-year-old defender for his character and believes Clark’s versatility gives him more formation options.

The Blades boss pointed out how the centre-back influenced the game with his leadership and experience against Bristol City after coming on as a substitute in the 86th minute.

Heckingbottom also admitted that the main reason for bringing Clark to the club was his experience, emphasising that the Newcastle loanee is an important member of his squad.

“I think you saw when he was on the pitch [Bristol City] straight away there was a lot of organising, a lot of leadership, which I liked”, Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live.

“For that moment in the game, where we were, to have that experience in the back five was really important.

“He’s been there, seen it, done it.

“We brought him for that experience.

“His character is good, he trains properly.

“He’s done it before, left centre back, middle centre back, in the shape we want to play in.

“He’s a good talker on the pitch, so yeah he has a lot of value to us.”

Clark will be motivated to establish himself in Heckingbottom’s starting line-up and help Sheffield United launch a promotion bid this season.