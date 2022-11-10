Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer has admitted that the team are feeling the absence of Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez in defence this season.

Manchester United paid big money to snare the Argentinian away from Ajax last summer and he has already emerged as a cult hero for the Old Trafford faithful.

Martinez is the first-choice centre-back at Manchester United and has seamlessly adapted to the Premier League while playing under his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

However, Pasveer conceded that Ajax are missing Martinez this season and his presence at the heart of their defence.

He stressed that the centre-back knew Ajax’s style of football and what a defender needs to do to excel in the team.

Pasveer told ESPN Netherlands: “Martinez was used to our style of play and he knew how to stand up to an opponent’s attack.

“He knew exactly when we had to cover and really put things on edge.

“That is a big loss.”

Ajax signed Calvin Bassey from Rangers as Martinez’s replacement but he is yet to settle down.

Pasveer stressed that Bassey still needs to adapt to Ajax’s football and learn a lot of tricks before he can hope to replace Martinez’s presence.

“Calvin Bassey really has yet to learn that and there is work to be done for everyone at our shop.”