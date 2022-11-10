Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has insisted that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo can never be a problem for Portugal despite his current form.

Ronaldo is having a difficult season at Manchester United and is reportedly expected to leave Old Trafford in the winter window.

The forward’s struggles at Manchester United have led to suggestions that Portugal could suffer due to his presence in the team during the World Cup.

Ronaldo is the country’s leading goalscorer with 117 strikes and has made 191 appearances for Portugal.

And Peseiro insisted that for his country, Ronaldo can never be considered a problem but a part of the solution.

He pointed towards Ronaldo’s record for Portugal and stressed that he is one of the reasons their football team are respected all around the world.

The Portuguese coach claimed that everyone knows that with Ronaldo, Portugal can win something.

Peseiro told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Ronaldo will never be a problem for the national team. Never. Never.

“He brought us to the top.

“Not only him, of course, but he is a solution.

“He has done everything for the national team, he fought for us and he scored, scored, scored and scored again.

“In the last 20 years, he has shown that Portugal is among the best in the world and in this moment everyone respects us, our strength and quality.

“And everyone thinks, with Ronaldo, we can win something.”

Unless he gets injured, Ronaldo is expected to lead Portugal out when they take on Ghana in their opening World Cup group game on 24th November.