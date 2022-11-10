There are unlikely to be any offers forthcoming for Liverpool from Dubai, according to broadcaster CBS Sports.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have put Liverpool up for sale and have tasked two big American banks to find a buyer.

A sell pitch has been compiled and the Liverpool owners are now waiting for offers to land on their table.

There is significant interest from American businessmen in the Merseyside giants and there is also talk of an offer from Dubai International Capital (DIC).

They were interested in the Reds in 2007, but it has been claimed that no offers will be made from them this time around.

DIC no longer exists as an entity and were subsumed by Dubai Holding.

And even the new entity are not considering making an offer for the Merseyside giants at the moment.

FSG are willing to wait and any agreement is likely to take time given the magnitude of the deal and the money involved.