Leeds United assistant manager Rene Maric stated that the Whites have faith in the talent of Sonny Perkins but believes that the youngster needs to iron out some areas of his game.

The 18-year-old centre forward joined Leeds United this summer from West Ham United on a three-year deal.

The player has established himself as a regular in Micheal Skubala’s Under-21 side, scoring seven goals in nine Premier League 2 Division 2 appearances.

Perkins made his senior debut for Leeds in their EFL Cup fixture against Wolves on Wednesday night and featured for 71 minutes for the Yorkshire side.

Maric is of the opinion that the 18-year-old has a certain physical posture and on-the-ball ability, which is very rare in young players, but stressed that the player needs to sort out some areas of his game.

The Whites assistant manager added that the coaching staff are working with the forward to make him more consistent and emphasised that everyone at Leeds is convinced of Perkins’ potential.

“He’s a type of player that is eye-catching, because that mixture of physical posture and his ability on the ball is rare”, Maric was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He has to iron out some details.

“We’re working on him because of these things.

“It’s just about becoming consistent and working on these details, but just in terms of his talent, his abilities, potential, we’re very happy with them, and we have a lot of faith in his potential.”

Perkins will be hoping to impress Jesse Marsch with his Under-21 performances and make his Premier League debut this season.