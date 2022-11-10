Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes that of all the Magpies’ recent forays into the transfer market, it was the signing of England right-back Kieran Trippier that made the biggest difference.

Trippier joined Newcastle in January 2022 with the Magpies situated in 19th place in the Premier League table and went on to play an important part in staving off relegation at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Newcastle ended that campaign in eleventh place and presently find themselves in third position in the league table, ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

According to Shearer, Trippier’s arrival had the biggest impact on Newcastle’s fortunes, terming the 32-year-old defender a game-changer.

Shearer also feels that it was not just Trippier’s abilities on the pitch that made a difference for the Magpies, with his arrival at a difficult moment helping to draw a higher calibre of player to St. James’ Park.

“Kieran Trippier for me was a key signing”, Shearer said on talkSPORT.

“He was the game-changer with his attitude and everything else, with his ability, with his leadership qualities.

“He sort of came into the club and when you remember what he’s achieved and what he’s won as a player, for him to choose Newcastle who were with a real chance of being relegated, was a big decision and once he went in there and I think that then attracted others to the football club.”

Trippier has scored three times, laid on four assists and earned two cautions for the Magpies from 23 appearances in all competitions ever since his arrival.