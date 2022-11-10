Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has applauded Jack Harrison for never looking downcast while going through a rough bit of form, which he thinks shows off the winger’s mental strength.

Harrison had at least one goal involvement in the first three games of the season, but he has not registered anything in the eleven subsequent matches.

Leeds took on Wolves in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night and Harrison played the full 90 minutes but he was not able to put a stop to his dry run, as the Whites succumbed to a 1-0 defeat.

Newsome agrees that Harrison is having a bad spell but thinks it is natural for a player who plays with as much regularity as the winger does to have patchy form sometimes.

The ex-Leeds star also praised Harrison for his never-say-die attitude even while going through a slump, something he thinks showcases the great mental strength of the winger.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds post-match, Newsome said: “Very few players can play at such a high level constantly week-in, week-out throughout their career.

“So you’re going to have dips, you’re going to have lulls in form and Jack’s having one of those at the moment.

“The thing I would point out is that he never gave up, he still wanted the ball, he didn’t hide and that shows mental strength and the willingness to want to work hard to get out of this little rut that he is in.”

The meeting with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend provides another opportunity for Harrison to reclaim his form but if he fails to do so he will have to wait until the end of December for another chance, notwithstanding the friendlies Leeds have scheduled.