Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes that the Magpies will finish outside the top four in the current Premier League campaign unless they add one or two quality players to the squad in the January transfer window.

Presently in third place in the league table with a little over a third of the league campaign played, Newcastle are flying high under Eddie Howe’s stewardship.

Though he had predicted an uptick in their form and subsequent positioning in the league, Shearer did not expect the change to be as rapid as it has been.

Hoping that he might get proven wrong once more, Shearer believes that Newcastle will finish the league campaign outside the Champions League places unless they add a player or two to their squad in January.

Shearer paid tribute to the Magpies’ excellent work, considering that Allan Saint-Maximin has just returned from injury and record-signing Alexander Isak is still out.

A finish inside the top seven would still represent a successful season for Shearer, visibly an improvement on Newcastle’s eleventh-place finish last season.

“I hope I’m wrong again but I don’t see them finishing in the top four”, Shearer said on talkSPORT.

“They’ve got a really good chance and that might depend on if they go out and sign a player or two in January.

“But with what they’ve got at the minute, bear in mind they’re doing it without Saint-Maximin and they’re doing it without their record signing in Isak as well.

“If they were to get another one or two in January, my opinion might change.

“But whatever happens, if they get into fifth, sixth or seventh, that would be a big improvement on last year and that’s all we can ask for at Newcastle, isn’t it?”

Newcastle will play host to a struggling Chelsea side on Saturday in their final fixture before the World Cup break.