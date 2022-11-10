Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has admitted that he has no problems with receiving less game-time if it enables the Magpies to keep their defensive solidity.

Lascelles has started just one game in the Premier League all season, Newcastle’s only defeat, and has been used only for second-half cameos of fewer than ten minutes when he is brought on.

He has started both of Newcastle’s EFL Cup ties though, keeping a clean sheet in midweek against Crystal Palace in the third round, a penalty shootout victory for the Magpies.

Lascelles is not too troubled about his lack of playing time and insists that he understands the situation.

The centre-back is aware that there is no incentive to change a back four that is working and thus is calm about his lack of game-time, though he is still working hard to be ready when called upon.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Lascelles said: “I have been on the bench for a while now and I can completely understand.

“Especially as a defender.

“You never change a back four if they are fit and keeping clean sheets.

“As much as I want to play I totally support that.

“It won’t change my work ethic I will always work hard and be ready when called upon.”

It has been claimed that Newcastle are ready to sell the centre-back in January and it remains to be seen if he gets more game-time at St. James Park after the World Cup break.