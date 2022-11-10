Lascelles has started just one game in the Premier League all season, Newcastle’s only defeat, and has been used only for second-half cameos of fewer than ten minutes when he is brought on.
He has started both of Newcastle’s EFL Cup ties though, keeping a clean sheet in midweek against Crystal Palace in the third round, a penalty shootout victory for the Magpies.
Lascelles is not too troubled about his lack of playing time and insists that he understands the situation.
The centre-back is aware that there is no incentive to change a back four that is working and thus is calm about his lack of game-time, though he is still working hard to be ready when called upon.
Speaking to Chronicle Live, Lascelles said: “I have been on the bench for a while now and I can completely understand.
“Especially as a defender.
“You never change a back four if they are fit and keeping clean sheets.
“As much as I want to play I totally support that.
“It won’t change my work ethic I will always work hard and be ready when called upon.”
It has been claimed that Newcastle are ready to sell the centre-back in January and it remains to be seen if he gets more game-time at St. James Park after the World Cup break.