Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is of the view that John Eustace’s Birmingham City are a team with a high-pressing identity and believes the Black Cats are aware of the threat the Blues possess.

The Wearsiders are in 17th place in the Championship table and lost their match at the weekend against Cardiff City 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

On Friday, Mowbray will take his Sunderland side to lock horns with Eustace’s Birmingham City, who are undefeated in their last four league games

Mowbray is of the opinion that Birmingham City have developed a distinct identity under their current manager, emphasising that Eustace’s side prefer to play on the front foot with a high pressing mentality.

The Sunderland boss pointed out that Birmingham are quite comfortable when they are out of possession and excellent at taking the ball off their opponents.

However, Mowbray believes that his side are very much aware of the style of football they will face at St. Andrews and feels they need to be ready for it.

When asked about Birmingham City’s high-pressing style of football, Mowbray told a press conference: “They look like a team with an identity, now really they are what you just mentioned: front foot, high press out of possession.

“If you look into the data, I think they are 23rd in the league for possession statistics.

“They are not really interested in having the ball, but they are very good at taking it off of you.

“So we have to be ready for that and know what’s coming. “

Eustace’s side are unbeaten in their last six games at home and Mowbray’s side will be motivated to change the record.