France head coach Didier Deschamps has expressed confidence in Manchester United defender Raphael Varane’s recovery process and is certain that his fitness is going in the right direction.

Varane looked distraught last month when he hobbled off Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea due to a hamstring injury and his World Cup dreams looked in jeopardy.

But the injury was not as bad as previously thought and the defender has been named in France’s squad that will fly out to Qatar next week.

The defender is expected to return to training with the squad next week and Deschamps insisted that his recovery is going in the right direction.

The France coach stressed that progress has been good and the defender has been going through the stages of his rehabilitation without any issues.

Deschamps explained on French broadcaster TF1s’ 20 Heures show: “He is going in the right direction.

“He is in rehabilitation and he has come through the stages.”

Deschamps is certain that Varane will be fit to play by the time France take on Australia in their first group game of the World Cup on 22nd November.