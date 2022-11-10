Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock is of the view that Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher is a player with massive confidence and pointed out that the goalkeeper never exhibits signs of being under pressure.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, who came up through Liverpool’s academy levels, made eight appearances last season and also scored the winning penalty in the EFL Cup final 11-10 penalty shootout victory over Chelsea.

On Wednesday, Kelleher made his first appearance of this season in the Reds’ EFL Cup clash with Derby County and stopped three penalties, helping Jurgen Klopp’s team win the match 3-2 in the shoot-out.

Former Reds star Warnock was impressed by the calmness Kelleher showed under pressure against the Rams and stressed that the Irishman is an assured shot-stopper with big confidence.

“He has such a calm demeanour about him”, Warnock said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“He never looks like he is under pressure.

“He never really shows any real emotion, but he did on that third penalty save.

“He realised how big a save it was for his team.

“Always a confident and assured goalkeeper.”

With his penalty shoot-out heroics on Wednesday, Kelleher achieved a club record by stopping six penalties in four shoot-outs.