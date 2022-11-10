Newcastle United scouts recently watched Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone in action as they step up interest in the Argentine teenager, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Magpies are expected to spend more money in the winter window to further strengthen Eddie Howe’s hands following a great start to the season.

Newcastle are focused on bringing in established names but are also looking at several young players with potential across the world.

And it has been claimed that Newcastle scouts recently took in league action in South America in order to keep tabs on a talent.

Velez Sarsfield midfielder Perrone has popped up on the radar of Newcastle’s recruitment team.

And it has been claimed that scouts representing Newcastle watched him in action against Central Cordoba towards the end of last month.

Velez Sarsfield won the game 3-1 and Perrone played 70-odd minutes before he was taken off.

The youngster is considered a big talent in Argentina and is part of the national team’s Under-20 set-up.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle’s interest in Perrone develops into something concrete in the coming weeks and months.