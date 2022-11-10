Newcastle United are preparing to make a move for French midfielder Nabil Fekir, but they are some way away from meeting Real Betis’ asking price.

The Magpies have money to spend in the winter transfer window and the club are considering several targets, as they look to make sure their impressive campaign does not run out of steam.

Newcastle want to strengthen further given the great start they made this season and Eddie Howe wants to add more creativity to his midfield.

And it has been claimed that Fekir has emerged as one of the top targets for the Premier League club ahead of the winter window.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Newcastle are poised to make a move for the La Liga midfielder in January.

But it has been suggested that they are still not close to meeting the asking price Real Betis have set.

Newcastle are ready to offer a fee of €30m but that is well short of the money Real Betis want, meaning the Magpies may have to rethink how much they are prepared to pay.

The Spanish side are ready to sell Fekir but have set an asking price of €45m for his departure.

Fekir is keen to make the move and has made it clear to Newcastle that he is available for the transfer.