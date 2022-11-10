Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro is certain that several clubs will be prepared to pay the big money that Napoli are likely to demand for Manchester United target Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Osimhen has been emerging as one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe at the moment due to his performances for Napoli.

He has scored eight times in ten Serie A appearances this season and has been leading Napoli’s charge for a league title triumph.

Peseiro, who coaches him in the Nigeria national team, stressed that he is a complete modern centre-forward who can do everything up front and even contributes defensively with his pressing ability.

The Nigeria coach is convinced that Napoli are set to ask for big money for him next summer and is certain that big clubs will be prepared to pay those figures to get Osimhen.

Peseiro told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “[He is a] complete centre-forward – he assists, he scores from the right, left and is strong in the defensive phase.

“He knows how to press and is not easy to defend against for any central defence.

“In the summer, I believe Napoli will ask for several million for him and I think there will be many clubs to offer them that.

“He is still young and still has great potential to grow.”

Manchester United are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on Osimhen next summer.